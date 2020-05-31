Other States

Assam confident of testing 10,000 samples a day

Govt. seeks to cut quarantine period

Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday said that the State government has acquired the capacity to test 10,000 swab samples for COVID-19 per day.

“We have surpassed many States in testing one lakh people so far. We are sure of ramping up the number to 2 lakh by June 15 as we are confident of our capability to conduct 10,000 tests a day,” he told newspersons on Sunday evening.

The government was aiming at saving public money by reducing the period of institutional quarantine to four days by June 10. More tests would enable the government to release those who test negative early, he added.

“But nobody would be sent to home quarantine without his or her samples being tested for negative results,” Mr. Sarma said.

Three-layer system

Claiming that the State has facilities to treat 4,232 patients at a time, the Health Minister said a three-layer system has been put in place.

By 7 pm on Sunday, Assam recorded 1,272 COVID-19 positive cases with 1,080 of them active and 185 discharged.

