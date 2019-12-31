Other States

Assam college staff asked to be mum on CAA

Five days after warning elementary school employees, the BJP-led Assam government has issued an order for college staff to be restrained about going public against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. The Director of Higher Education, G. Phukan on Monday issued a notification saying a government servant shall not criticise the government.

“If the government servant is found criticizing the government, he/she will be held responsible for violation of Rule 3 and Rule 7 of Assam Civil Service (Conduct) Rules 1965, which will attract the appropriate provision of the Assam Service (Discipline and Appeal) Rules 1964,” he said.

A government spokesperson said that a general order issued in mid-December was merely forwarded by the Higher Education Department. “This is nothing out of the ordinary. This is in the service rules, just as employees of any company is not expected to be critical of his or her employer,” he said.

Assam
Dec 31, 2019

