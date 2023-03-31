Assam CM threatens to sue Arvind Kejriwal, attacks Rahul Gandhi

March 31, 2023 08:10 pm | Updated 08:10 pm IST - GUWAHATI

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on March 31 threatened to sue his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal, while slamming Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for being “morally corrupt”.

He dared Mr. Kejriwal who was scheduled to visit Guwahati on April 2 to address Aam Aadmi Party workers, to prove any corruption charge against him.

“Mr Arvind Kejriwal is a coward hiding behind the veil of immunity in the Delhi Assembly and uttering white lies. Let him say outside the Assembly premises that there is a corruption case pending against me and I will sue him in the same manner I did with his colleague Manish Sisodia,” the Assam Chief Minister tweeted.

Mr. Kejriwal had said in the Delhi Assembly that the BJP used government agencies to give people the choice to either go to jail on corruption charges or join the party. He named his Assam counterpart as someone in the latter category.

“In entire India, there is no case against me except some cases filed by Congress people in various courts,” Mr. Sarma told journalists.

Referring to an ordinance the Manmohan Singh government had introduced against the immediate disqualification of lawmakers, Mr. Sarma also said he had no idea Mr. Gandhi was so morally corrupt.

“In 2013, he opposed an amendment to the bill that would have allowed a convicted MLA or MP to continue (in office) for some more time. Rahul Gandhi publicly denounced and demolished Manmohan Singh and tore up the ordinance when it involved (former Bihar Chief Minister) Lalu Prasad Yadav,” Mr. Sarma said, adding that the Congress leader was now making noises when he was at the receiving end.

“Rahul Gandhi should have taken a moral high ground now and told the people of the country that he stands for what he opposed,” Mr. Sarma said.