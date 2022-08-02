Assam CM Himanta slams Jharkhand MLA’s ‘fake’ FIR

Information and Public Relations Minister Pijush Hazarika said Himanta Biswa Sarma took Kumar Jaimangal to the residence of Coal Minister Prahlad Joshi for a trade union-related matter

Information and Public Relations Minister Pijush Hazarika said Himanta Biswa Sarma took Kumar Jaimangal to the residence of Coal Minister Prahlad Joshi for a trade union-related matter

GUWAHATI:

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday slammed Jharkhand Congress MLA Kumar Jaimangal for filing a “fake” first information report (FIR) embroiling him in a bid to topple the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha-Congress government in the eastern Indian State.

“Fake FIR in Jharkhand. The so-called FIR looks like Congress asking Ottavio Quattrocchi to file a case against Bofors,” the Chief Minister said in a tweet tagging a Twitter post by Assam’s Information and Public Relations Minister Pijush Hazarika.

Fake FIR in #Jharkhand.

The so-called FIR looks like @INCIndia asking Ottavio Quattrocchi to file a case against Bofors. https://t.co/WMDHtxrAzA — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) August 2, 2022

“Sharing some facts about the baseless allegations by Jharkhand @INCIndia MLA @KumarJaimangal,” Mr Hazarika said in the first of three tweets, claiming Mr. Jaimangal made a fake allegation that the three Jharkhand Congress MLAs “arrested” in West Bengal with a huge amount of cash had lured him to meet the Chief Minister of Assam.

Five days before filing the “fabricated FIR”, Mr. Sarma took Mr. Jaimangal to the residence of Coal Minister Prahlad Joshi in Delhi at 9 a.m. on July 26 “in order to help him in his trade union-related matter”, Mr. Hazarika said.

He claimed Mr. Jaimangal has been regularly meeting Mr. Sarma. “He (the Jharkhand MLA) should face the law for making a fraudulent allegation against the Chief Minister of Assam and against those tribal (Congress) MLAs,” he said.

Based on a complaint filed by Mr. Jaimagal, the Jharkhand police had registered an FIR against fellow Congress MLAs Irfan Ansari, Rajesh Kachchap and Naman Bixal Kongari. Mr. Jaimangal claimed that the three MLAs had called him to Kolkata to meet Mr. Sarma, who was allegedly planning to top the JMM-Congress government in Jharkhand headed by Hemant Soren.

Mr. Jaimangal also claimed the three MLAs told him that Mr. Sarma would give him a ministerial berth in the new government besides ₹10-crore if he helped overthrow the JMM-Congress government.