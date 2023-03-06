ADVERTISEMENT

Assam CM Sarma meets Amit Shah over government formation in Tripura, Nagaland

March 06, 2023 02:39 am | Updated 02:39 am IST - New Delhi

According to the sources, cabinet structure and government formation were discussed during the meeting

BJP National President J.P. Nadda, Nagaland CM Neiphiu Rio, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma during a meeting, in New Delhi, on March 5, 2023 | Photo Credit: PTI

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma met Union Home Minister Amit Shah at the latter’s official residence here on Sunday to discuss government formation in Tripura and Nagaland, sources said.

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio also attended the meeting, they said.

According to the sources, cabinet structure and government formation were discussed during the meeting.

The BJP returned to power in Tripura and retained power in Nagaland with alliance partner National Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP).

