Assam CM Sarma meets Amit Shah over government formation in Tripura, Nagaland

March 06, 2023 02:39 am | Updated 02:39 am IST - New Delhi

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma met Union Home Minister Amit Shah at the latter’s official residence here on Sunday to discuss government formation in Tripura and Nagaland, sources said.

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio also attended the meeting, they said.

Hon CM of Nagaland Mr @Neiphiu_Rio met Hon Home Minister of India @AmitShah ji & @BJP4India National President Adarniya @JPNadda ji to express his gratitude for their support during Nagaland Assembly polls. He further invited both of them to his oath-taking ceremony on 7 March. pic.twitter.com/JgmtJn4SEH — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) March 5, 2023

According to the sources, cabinet structure and government formation were discussed during the meeting.

The BJP returned to power in Tripura and retained power in Nagaland with alliance partner National Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP).