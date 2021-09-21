Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma expected to play a role in Naga peace process

Optimism in Nagaland after the transfer of R.N. Ravi as Governor of Tamil Nadu

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is expected to play a major role in the Naga peace process that ran into trouble after former Nagaland Governor R.N. Ravi allegedly circulated a ‘modified’ version of the Framework Agreement in August 2020.

The agreement was signed between the Centre and the Isak-Muivah faction of the extremist National Socialist Council of Nagaland, or NSCN (I-M), in August 2015. The group had accused Mr. Ravi of doctoring the ‘confidential’ document to make it seem that the Nagas had given up certain demands for a lasting solution to the vexed issue.

Officials in Nagaland said Mr. Sarma and his Nagaland counterpart Neiphiu Rio would be meeting senior NSCN (I-M) leaders, including its general secretary Thuingaleng Muivah in Dimapur, the State’s commercial hub on September 21. Former Special Director of the Intelligence Bureau A.K. Mishra is also expected to be present.

Mr. Mishra had a two-hour meeting on September 20 with the NSCN (I-M) leadership, signalling the resumption of talks after almost two years. The NSCN (I-M) stressed on the need to follow the Framework Agreement in letter and in spirit, which meant recognising a separate Naga flag and constitution.

The assignment given to the former Intelligence Bureau officer indicated that Mr. Ravi, now the Governor of Tamil Nadu, could be relieved of his role as the Centre’s interlocutor for the Naga peace process.

Ahead of his visit, the Assam Chief Minister said his effort would be on giving direction to the peace process. “A lasting solution is important for the overall growth of the Northeast. I am not going there as the CM but as the convener of the North East Democratic Alliance,” he said.

The alliance is a Bharatiya Janata Party-helmed forum of regional parties with the common goal of wiping the Congress out of the Northeast.

This is not the first time that the Centre has relied on Mr. Sarma for troubleshooting or taking the peace process forward. Home Minister Amit Shah had in August 2020 deputed him to meet Mr. Rio and Mr. Muivah in Delhi.

Mr. Sarma was Assam’s Finance and Health Minister then.

For more than a year, the NSCN (I-M) had maintained that only Mr. Ravi’s removal as the interlocutor would ensure the progress of the peace talks.

“The NSCN had exercised much restraint against the systematic ultimatum issued by the representative of GoI [Mr. Ravi] since July 2019, which was replaced during the talks on October 31, 2019. The representative of GoI has acted very irresponsibly and disrespectful (sic) to the Naga talk teams during the talks on January 30 in Dimapur, referring to the NSCN proposal submitted on January 18 as stupid and contaminated,” Mr. Muivah’s letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in February 2020 said.

Apart from the NSCN (I-M), which has been in ceasefire mode since mid-1997, the Centre is holding talks with seven other groups that came together under the banner of Naga National Political Groups.