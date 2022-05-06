Assam CM reviews govt’s performance

The meeting with ministers and MLAs of BJP and allies was held at a private resort in Kaziranga

GUWAHATI

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday reviewed the Bharatiya Janata Party-led coalition government’s performance ahead of the completion of one year in office.

The meeting was held at a private resort abutting the Kaziranga National Park.

All ministers and MLAs of the BJP and its allies – Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) – attended the meeting along with the BJP’s northeast general secretary (organisation), Ajay Jamwal. UPPL president and Bodoland Territorial Council chief Pramod Boro was also an invitee.

Mr. Sarma said the participants assessed the performance of the coalition government over the past 12 months and set developmental goals for the next 12.

“Kaziranga session is an opportunity to brainstorm on the series of schemes which will be at the forefront of GoA’s dvpt plan & the role of Cabinet colleagues & legislators in proper implementation of schemes as per Hon PM Shri @narendramodi’s vision of Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas,” he tweeted.

Minister Ashok Singhal said discussions were also held on the next plans of action, initiatives and programmes to be undertaken during the next year.

The government will complete a year in office on May 9 and Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to launch the month-long celebration by addressing a rally in Guwahati.

The ministers will take part in various coordinated events across the state.