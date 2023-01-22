Assam CM holds call with Shah Rukh Khan, assures ‘no untoward incident’ ahead of Pathaan’s release

January 22, 2023 12:21 pm | Updated 12:21 pm IST

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on January 22 said that the State will ensure that no untoward incidents take place during the screening of the upcoming film ‘Pathaan’, after he held a telephonic conversation with Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan.

In a tweet, Mr. Sarma said that in an early morning phone call the actor had expressed concern about an incident in Guwahati. “I assured him that it’s duty of state govt to maintain law & order. We’ll enquire and ensure no such untoward incidents,” Mr. Sarma said.

This statement comes a day after the Chief Minister had responded to media queries regarding Bajrang Dal’s protest against the release of ‘Pathaan’ by saying, ‘‘Who is Shahrukh Khan? I don’t know anything about him or HIS film Pathaan.” On January 20, Bajrang Dal activists had stormed a theatre at Narengi in Guwahati where the film is slated to be screened. The far right-wing group’s volunteers tore down the film’s posters and burnt them.

‘Pathaan’’s upcoming release has raised security concerns for multiplex owners across the country after organisations like the Bajrang Dal and the Hindu Jagran Manch have staged protests against its release.

On January 18, a delegation of multiplex owners in Gujarat met Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi and sought protection to theatres that are scheduled to screen the upcoming film.

Representatives of the association raised concern over threats received by them from various groups which have warned them against screening the movie, which also stars Deepika Padukone.

Meanwhile, the Bajrang Dal said it was firm on its decision to not let the movie hit theatres in Gujarat as a song in the movie “insults” Hindu religion.

“The home minister assured protection to theatres from elements threatening cinema exhibitors against the release of ‘Pathaan’. There are more than 50 multiplexes in Gujarat, and the movie will be released in almost all of them on January 25,” Multiplex Association of Gujarat (MAG) president Manubhai Patel said.

Neeraj Ahuja, General Manager of Ahmedabad-based Wide Angle Multiplex who was part of the delegation, said Mr. Sanghavi has issued instructions to the police regarding full protection to multiplexes screening the movie and strict action against those who protest and create ruckus.

In a letter sent to Sanghavi earlier, the association said the right forum for anybody having reservation or objection about the movie would be to approach either official authorities, Government of India or courts because the movie has been given clearance by the Central Board of Film Certification.

North Gujarat president of Bajrang Dal Jwalit Mehta said the use of the word “Besharm” in a song in the movie is an “insult” to the Hindu community.

“The Hindu community has expressed its anger over the song (Besharam Rang). It has become a fashion in Bollywood to promote films by insulting Hindu religion. So, this time round, the Bajrang Dal will not pardon anyone and not let anyone release the film,” he warned.

The movie courted controversy immediately after the release of the song ‘Besharam Rang’, featuring Khan and Padukone, last month. Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narrottam Mishra had then objected to Padukone’s attire in the song and called for rectification.

Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) spokesperson Vinod Bansal had also objected to the actor’s saffron attire and certain scenes in the controversial song and demanded immediate rectification.

The Madhya Pradesh Ulema Board has sought a ban on the movie for “misrepresenting Islam.”

(With inputs from PTI)