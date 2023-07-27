Assam CM Himanta promises fast justice in triple murder case 

July 27, 2023 10:59 am | Updated 10:59 am IST - GUWAHATI

GUWAHATI: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, promised a speedy trial in a triple murder case in eastern Assam’s Golaghat.

The Chief Minister visited the survivors of Sanjeev Ghosh and Junu Ghosh, who were killed along with their daughter Sanghamitra on July 24. The accused is Nazibur Rahman Bora, who married Sanghamitra in 2020 after allegedly posing as Rimon Bora and eloping to Kolkata.

Mr. Sarma met with Ankita Ghosh, Sanghamitra’s sister and said the chargesheet in the case would be filed within 15 days. “The trial will be held in a fast-track court so that delivery of justice is not delayed,” he told journalists.

The Chief Minister expressed displeasure over the local police not properly looking into allegations that she was being administered narcotic substances by the accused. “Had the police acted upon the drugs angle, things may not have escalated to this extent,” he said.

‘Sinister designs’

He also appealed to young women to remain rooted in their culture and family values and said the triple murder case should be seen in the larger contest of sinister designs of certain elements.

The State’s Director-General of Police, G.P. Singh said his team would ensure a fool-proof chargesheet against the perpetrator and the abettors of the crime. “Lapses in the investigation of earlier cases, including the validity of the marriage certificate adduced in the previous investigation shall also be looked at,” he said.

The accused is in the custody of the police.