Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma thanks PM Modi, Nadda after BJP's win in council polls

January 13, 2024 01:49 pm | Updated 01:49 pm IST - Guwahati

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president J. P. Nadda for acknowledging the trust placed in the party by people of Dima Hasao, where it retained power in the North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council (NCHAC).

The BJP emerged victorious in 25 seats on January 13, including the six they won uncontested.

“Gratitude to the people of Dima Hasao for their faith in @BJP4Assam. Our party will always work to fulfil people's aspirations. I also laud our party karyakartas for their hardwork,” PM Modi had said on X.

Mr. Sarma, replying to the PM, said: "Heartfelt gratitude, Adarniya Pradhan Mantriji, for acknowledging the trust placed in @BJP4Assam by the people of Dima Hasao.

"Your visionary leadership inspires us to work tirelessly, ensuring that their aspirations are met. Together, we move forward for a thriving Dima Hasao and Assam as a whole.” In a post on X, Mr. Nadda said the victory shows the people's “approval for the developmental works” carried out by the “double-engine government” under Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He also lauded the party workers for working with full rigour in reaching out to the people.

"The resounding mandate given by the people to @BJO4Assam in the North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council elections is a reassertion of the immense faith they have on the developmental agenda of Hon'ble Prime Minister @narendramodi ji,” Mr. Sarma said in another post on X.

Mr. Sarma also said the success in Dima Hasao stands out for another reason as "nearly 35% of the people in this beautiful region belong to the Christian community. Their blessings manifest the success of Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas aur Sabka Prayas".