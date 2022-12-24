ADVERTISEMENT

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma lays foundation of projects worth ₹1220.21 crore in Dhemaji

December 24, 2022 10:41 am | Updated 11:40 am IST - Guwahati

Himanta Biswa Sarma said the State government is working to transform the image of Dhemaji district from a flood-ravaged district to a developed and progressive one.

PTI

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma laid foundation stones and inaugurated projects worth ₹1220.21 crore in Dhemaji district.

He said the State government is working to transform the image of Dhemaji district from a flood-ravaged district to a developed and progressive one.

Mr. Sarma laid foundation stones and inaugurated projects in Dhemaji district under the initiative " Bikakhor Babe Eta Pokhek" (A fortnight for development initiatives) at Dhemaji on December 23 to bring about a paradigm shift to the development narrative of the district.

As part of the initiative, the Chief Minister laid foundation stone for a new medical college and hospital at Dhemaji at a cost of ₹605.24 crore, integrated DC Office, Dhemaji, at a cost of ₹49.89 crore, District Sports Stadium Complex at Deoribil at a cost of ₹50.53 crore and a mini stadium at Silapathar at a cost of ₹12.36 crore.

He also laid the foundation for the upgradation of ITI, Dhemaji and Dhemaji Polytechnic at a cost of ₹5.03 crore each and construction of various roads at an estimated cost of ₹497.09 crore.

The CM urged various organisations to shun the culture of bandhs and dharnas and develop a work culture to rejuvenate social environment, promote indigenous culture, agriculture and other fields of economy in the State.

Highlighting future development plans for Dhemaji, the Chief Minister said that the infrastructure of all high schools in the district will be upgraded in phases with an expenditure of ₹7 to 8 crore each. A milk processing unit would also be set up in the district.

The Chief Minister also inaugurated the newly constructed BJP district office and addressed the party workers.

