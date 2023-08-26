HamberMenu
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma asks DGP to study High Court acquittal in 2004 Dhemaji blast

The outlawed ULFA had owned responsibility for the explosion that killed 13 people, including 10 children

August 26, 2023 05:25 pm | Updated 05:25 pm IST - GUWAHATI

The Hindu Bureau
File photo of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

File photo of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. | Photo Credit: PTI

GUWAHATI

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has asked the Assam Director General of Police (DGP) Gyanendra Pratap Singh to study the Gauhati High Court’s verdict acquitting all six accused in the 2004 Dhemaji bomb blast.

The outlawed United Liberation Front of Asom (ULFA) had claimed responsibility for the blast that killed 13 people, including 10 children, at a college playground during Independence Day celebrations on August 15, 2004.

“I have asked the DGP to study the High Court’s ruling, and the State will take a decision to appeal against the order only after thorough study of the verdict,” Dr. Sarma told media persons on Friday evening.

He said the reasoning of the judges for coming to the verdict needed to be understood first. The case was heard on July 28 but the order was issued on August 24.

The High Court overturned the 2019 order of a trial court in Dhemaji, which prescribed life term for four of the accused while the other two were handed a four-year sentence.

