Assam CM gets notice from Election Commission

Guwahati

27 October 2021 00:58 IST

By-elections are scheduled in five Assembly constituencies on October 30

The Election Commission of India has sought an explanation from Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for the alleged violation of the Model Code of Conduct during campaigning for the Assembly bypolls. The ECI notice, issued on October 25, was based on complaints lodged by Assam Congress leaders Bhupen Kumar Borah and Debabrata Saikia. A reply to the notice has been sought in 24 hours.

Also Read Bar CM from campaigning in Assam bypolls: Congress

The Chief Minister was asked to reply within 24 hours.

The byelections are scheduled in five Assembly seats — Bhabanipur, Gossaigaon, Mariani, Tamulpur and Thowra — on October 30.

The Congress duo had accused the Chief Minister of promising a slew of development projects such as medical colleges, roads, bridges and stadiums, besides financial packages for self-help groups of tea estate workers. The Chief Minister has been campaigning for three BJP candidates and two others from the United People’s Party Liberal, its ally.

All three BJP candidates are turncoats MLAs. Two crossed over from the Congress and one from the All India United Democratic Front.

“The Commission is of the view that by making the above statements, you have violated the said provision of the MCC,” the notice issued by ECI Secretary N.T. Bhutia said. It added that the ECI would take a decision “without any further reference to you” if no explanation is submitted within 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

The Chief Minister said he would abide by the ECI’s direction, but slammed the Congress for complaining.

“They [Congress] raised objections to announcements on welfare schemes and the construction of a medical college. People will get the benefits of the schemes, which have been already announced in the Budget,” he said.