Assam club promotes flags that grow into plants

A club in southern Assam’s Hailakandi town is promoting biodegradable flags that grow into plants.

These handmade cotton flags are embedded with seeds of marigold.

“After use, a flag should be planted with respect and some soil and water poured on it. The flag will germinate into a plant in two-three days’ time,” said Shankar Choudhury of Inner Wheel Club.

The club’s president Kabita Das said the initiative was undertaken to discourage the use of plastic flags on Independence Day as well as Republic Day. “Such flags are discarded to snowball into an ecological problem. We are promoting the seed-embedded cotton flags toward making the country plastic pollution-free,” she said.