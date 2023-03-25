March 25, 2023 11:51 am | Updated 11:51 am IST - GUWAHATI

GUWAHATI

An oncologist, mobile theatre veteran, lawn bowler, mask maker, and cremation volunteer were among 21 personalities conferred Assam’s civilian awards.

The awards, similar to the Padma awards, were conferred by Governor Gulab Chand Kataria in presence of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on the evening of March 24.

The awards were given to the 21 personalities in recognition of their outstanding contributions in the field of health, art and culture, sports, science, agriculture, tourism, and entrepreneurship.

Assam Baibhav, the highest civilian award, was presented to oncologist Tapan Kumar Saikia in recognition of his contribution to cancer care and public service. Hailing from Naharkatiya in eastern Assam, he is currently the director of oncology at the Jaslok Hospital and Research Centre in Mumbai.

The Assam Saurav award was presented to five personalities. They are, Krishna Roy for his contribution to the popularity and sustenance of the State’s unique mobile theatre, former footballer Gilbertson Sangma, lawn bowler Nayan Moni Saikia who won gold at the last Commonwealth Games, scientist Binoy Kumar Saikia and healthcare specialist Sashidhar Phukan who worked extensively in Majuli.

The Assam Gaurav award was given to 15 personalities. The top five are Dhritimala Deka for volunteering to cremate more than 300 people, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, Debajit Barman for his contribution to composite farming, Rustom Basumatary for promoting tourism, Manje La for his contribution to agrotourism, and Binanda Hatibaruah for his role in conservation.

The other Assam Saurav awardees are retired IAF officer Atul Chandra Barua for rehabilitating abandoned, sick and oppressed old women at his care home, Kalyani Rajbongshi for entrepreneurship via a self-help group, Sila Gowala for exemplary work as an ASHA worker, sericulturist Jogesh Deuri, poultry entrepreneur Pankaj Lal Gogoi, progressive farmer Sarbeswar Basumatary, pineapple farmer and exporter Manthang Hmar, horticulturist Dhruba Jyoti Sarma, mask maker Dayal Goswami, and anti-AIDS and anti-drug campaigner Syed Iftikar Ahmed.

The awards entail free medical treatment in government hospitals and stay in paying cabins wherever available, free accommodation in State government circuit houses, guesthouses and Assam Bhawans, regular invitations to official functions as distinguished guests, ₹2 lakh as medical expenses for treatment of critical diseases and free travel in Assam State Transport Corporation buses provided 24-hour prior information of journey is given.