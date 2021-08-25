Assam Civil Service officer held in disproportionate assets case

GUWAHATI

25 August 2021 04:07 IST

CM’s Vigilance Cell found 89 landed properties in his and two wives’ names

An Assam Civil Service officer was arrested on Tuesday for acquiring assets allegedly disproportionate to his known sources of income.

An inquiry by the Chief Minister’s Special Vigilance Cell revealed 89 landed properties registered in the name of Saibar Rahma and his two wives. Their market value was estimated to be more than ₹100 crore.

An official statement said moveable and immoveable assets valued at more than ₹6.38 crore were found in Mr. Rahman’s name. About 95% of these assets were acquired by illegal and corrupt means, the statement added.

The vigilance cell had received a complaint while the officer was posted as the Additional Deputy Commissioner of western Assam’s Dhubri district. The Chief Minister’s Office subsequently ordered a probe.

“For the purpose of calculating income, assets and expenditure and to work out the value of disproportionate assets and the flow of acquisition of properties in possession of the suspect officer, the check period was taken from June 23, 2002, to April 30, 2021,” the statement said.

Mr. Rahman was arrested based on sufficient documentary and material evidence against him, it said.

“…He owned assets that are out of sync with his legal sources of income… He was also unable to satisfactorily account for how he could amass the pecuniary resources/assets or properties disproportionate to his known sources of income,” the statement said.