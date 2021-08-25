Assam civil servant held in DA case

GUWAHATI

25 August 2021 01:14 IST

An Assam Civil Service officer was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly acquiring assets disproportionate to his known sources of income. An inquiry by the Chief Minister’s Special Vigilance Cell revealed 89 landed properties registered in the name of Saibar Rahman and his two wives. The market value of the properties was estimated to be more than ₹100 crore.

An official statement said assets of more than ₹6.38 cr. were found in his name. Most of these were acquired by illegal means, the statement added. The vigilance cell had received a complaint while the officer was posted as the Additional Dy. Commissioner of Dhubri district.

