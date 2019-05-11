Assam cites SC ‘pressure’ to arrest ‘declared foreigners’

Stung by the accusation of witch-hunting from Bengali organisations, the BJP-led government in Assam has said it is under pressure from the Supreme Court to detain people declared “illegal migrants” by 100 Foreigners’ Tribunals in the State.

The Assam police’s border wing has since mid-April rounded up about 130 “declared foreigners” who were absconding. Almost all of them are Bengali-speaking Hindus and Muslims.

Officials said this was expected after the Supreme Court pulled up the Assam government for its laxity in catching absconding or missing people declared foreigners by the quasi-judicial tribunals that base their judgments on the Foreigners’ Act of 1946. But organisations primarily representing Bengali Hindus — believed to the BJP’s vote bank in Assam — have not taken kindly to the “targeted drive”.

‘Ex-parte judgments’

Most of those arrested are from districts in western and north-central Assam such as Barpeta, Dhubri, Goalpara, Baksa, and Udalguri. “These poor Hindu Bengali citizens have been arrested on the basis of ex-parte judgments despite having enough citizenship proof,” said Kamal Choudhury, president, All Assam Bengali Youth Students’ Federation. He warned that his organisation members would be forced to hit the streets against the “hypocrisy” of the government if the harassment of Bengali Hindus continues.

Utpal Dey, vice-president, All Assam Bengali Suraksha Samiti, said: “There is a plan to destroy Bengalis, whether Muslim or Hindu. People are targeted whimsically and marked foreigners and D-voters,” he said.

D-voter means doubtful voter, marked by the Election Commission after a person’s citizenship is found to be suspect.

“We have nothing against the Bengali Hindus and Muslims. We are trying to speak to their organisations to underline our helplessness. We are under pressure from the Supreme Court almost every day to take action regarding the declared foreigners,” an adviser to Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said.

A group of lawyers handling cases of people declared illegal migrants has sought a probe against one Gaurav Choudhury who took to social media saying a Bangladeshi can be identified by face and language. Mr. Choudhury’s Facebook profile says he works at a Foreigners’ Tribunal.

“A person who claims to be involved with a Foreigners’ Tribunal and uses such venomous language could put the tribunals under a cloud if action is not taken fast,” a lawyer practising at the Gauhati High Court said.