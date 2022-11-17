Assam Chief Minister is communalising land settlement scheme: AIUDF

November 17, 2022 03:02 am | Updated November 16, 2022 09:28 pm IST - Guwahati

The minority-based All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) has accused Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma of communalising a new scheme for granting land rights to certain categories of people.

Launching Mission Basundhara 2.0 on November 14, the Chief Minister said the basic premise of the scheme was to provide land rights to those who have been residing in particular plots for at least three generations but do not possess any official records.

But he said the land rights would be given to the indigenous people through self-certification. He also said people residing on ‘char’ (sandbars created by deposition of silt by a river) areas, barring Majuli district as it is a “permanent island”, will not be eligible for this scheme due to ecological reasons.

Most sandbars are inhabited by Bengali-speaking or Bengal-origin Muslims, often viewed as ‘Bangladeshi’ in Assam.

Addressing the media on Wednesday senior AIUDF leader and MLA Aminul Islam said, “We appreciate the Chief Minister on the initiative to digitise land records, but we are against the move to give land rights to what he considers to be indigenous people residing on eksonia (not legally transferrable or inheritable) land.”

He also said, “The Chief Minister is communalising the land settlement issue by drawing a line between who he thinks is indigenous and who is not. He is indirectly targeting a minority community in order to please Nagpur (headquarters of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh) and the anti-Muslim forces.”

Such a move would violate the provisions of the Constitution of India, which grants equal rights to every Indian irrespective of community, Mr. Islam said.

The AIUDF also said there was no justification in excluding “supposedly non-stable or non-permanent river islands” from the scheme.

“There are many sandbars that have become stable over 15-20 years and are not prone to erosion. A time-frame should be given for land settlement on such islands. This again is a communally-loaded decision,” Mr. Islam said.

The AIUDF also objected to Mr. Sarma’s alleged instruction to officials to treat the 14 districts differently from others during the process of granting land rights under Mission Basundhara 2.0. The population of Muslims is higher in these districts.

The Chief Minister had on Monday said the government would earn about ₹1,500 crore in land revenue annually if land rights are provided to people who don’t have records. This would be possible by an overhaul of the system, zonal verification of lands and fixing tax slabs.

The first phase of Mission Basundhara, a flagship scheme of the government to redress all kinds of land issues, was launched in October 2021 and continued till May 2022. As many as 6,00,000 applicants had availed of the scheme.

