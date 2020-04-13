Assam celebrates a quiet Bihu

Assam on Monday began celebrating its first-ever Bohag or Rongali Bihu without rong, meaning merriment, because of the COVID-19 lockdown, but the reopening of liquor outlets lifted the “festive spirits” for some across the State.

The Excise Department had on Sunday, the eve of the essentially most boisterous of three Bihus in Assam, approved the opening of all IMFL (Indian Made Foreign Liquor) shops, bonded warehouses, bottling plants, distilleries and breweries across the State for limited hours from Monday.

The letter by Additional Excise Commissioner S.K. Medhi to the Deputy Commissioners of all 33 districts said the wine shops would be allowed to open subject to compliance of the 10-point guidelines, including ensuring social distancing, providing hand sanitiser and limiting the purchase to one bottle per person.

‘Patient and disciplined’

“I took my position at 8 a.m. but had to wait three hours for my turn after the liquor shop opened at 10 a.m. The queue was long but everyone was patient and adhered to social distancing norms. In fact, liquor buyers have been far more disciplined than those buying food items,” said a middle-aged man who identified himself as Nobin Dutta after emerging from Guwahati’s oldest liquor outlet in the Panbazar area.

Similar queues at liquor shops elsewhere in the city contrasted sharply with those found at fish and chicken outlets the government had authorised to retail since Sunday. “We are ensuring adequate supply so that people can purchase fish without crowding,” Fisheries Minister Parimal Suklabaidya said after visiting some outlets on Monday.

The rush at designated vegetable outlets that have been operating for more than a week now has eased considerably, officials said.

Subdued festival

Committees that organise community Bihu said a token observance of rituals marked the start of the spring festival that begins on the day preceding a new Assamese calendar year (from Tuesday) and ends by mid-May.

The Bihutolis — venues where expansive stages are made for cultural programmes — wore an abandoned look except for a few committee members hoisting the traditional Bihu flag and singing the song associated with the ceremony.

“Never before was Bihu so subdued, not even during political turmoil in Assam. We had a brief programme with a very small group of people because of the government’s guidelines,” said Kailash Sarma, advisor to the Greater Guwahati Bihu Coordination Committee, adding that all Bihu programmes have been cancelled this year.

Bihu greetings

Assam Governor Jagdish Mukhi, Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and Director General of Police Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta extended their Bihu greetings. Mr. Mahanta also released a video where police personnel dance the Bihu to a song tweaked for creating awareness about COVID-19 and the need for staying indoors.

Lieutenant-General R.P. Kalita, who heads the Spear Corps headquartered near Nagaland’s Dimapur, also greeted the people of Assam and Manipur on Bihu and Cheiraoba festivals. The Manipuri New Year begins Tuesday.