HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Assam Cabinet approves creation of 4 new districts, 81 sub-districts

Assam Cabinet also decided to dissolve the 24 existing civil sub-divisions, and instead, create 81 sub-districts covering each assembly constituency

August 25, 2023 07:28 pm | Updated 07:28 pm IST - Guwahati

PTI
The districts to be created are Hojai, Biswanath, Tamulpur and Bajali, CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said. File

The districts to be created are Hojai, Biswanath, Tamulpur and Bajali, CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said. File | Photo Credit: PTI

The Assam Cabinet has decided to create four new districts and 81 sub-districts following completion of the delimitation process, to improve administrative efficiency, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on August 25.

The districts to be created are Hojai, Biswanath, Tamulpur and Bajali, Mr. Sarma said at a press conference, after presiding over the 100th cabinet meeting of his government.

"We have reconstituted the four new districts, and it is co-terminus with assembly constituencies declared by the Election Commission under delimitation,” he said.

The Assam government had on December 31, 2022 decided to merge the four districts with four others and change the administrative jurisdiction of a few villages, a day before the Election Commission’s freeze on redrawing administrative units came into effect due to the delimitation exercise.

Biswanath district was merged with Sonitpur, Hojai with Nagaon, Bajali with Barpeta and Tamulpur with Baksa.

Assam has a total of 35 districts.

The cabinet also decided to dissolve the 24 existing civil sub-divisions, and instead, create 81 sub-districts covering each assembly constituency with all administrative powers delegated to additional district commissioners, Mr. Sarma said.

The constituencies under the Sixth Schedule Autonomous Councils will be kept out of this process, and consultations will be held with the stakeholders later.

The notification for creation of the new districts and sub-districts will be issued on Saturday, but will come into effect from January 1, 2024, he added.

Related Topics

Assam

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.