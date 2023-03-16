Assam Budget plans bounty for tea workers ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls 

March 16, 2023 07:36 pm | Updated 07:36 pm IST - GUWAHATI

GUWAHATI

Assam’s Budget for fiscal 2023-24 has promised a bounty for tea plantation workers, who are a major deciding factor in half of the 14 Lok Sabha constituencies in the State.

The Lok Sabha polls are expected to be held by May 2024. Tea plantation workers, mostly Adivasis across some 800 major and 1.22 lakh small tea gardens, account for almost 20% of the State’s voters.

Presenting a deficit Budget of ₹935.23 crore on Thursday, Assam Finance Minister Ajanta Neog said the government had decided to waive off all arear electricity dues of families in tea as a special one-time relief measure.

The government has also decided to enhance the amount of compensation for pregnant women in tea garden areas from the existing ₹12,000 to ₹15,000. And of the one lakh houses to be built under a scheme in line with the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, 10,000 would be in tea garden labour lines.

“Tea garden and Adivasi community will be recognised as a separate sub-category within the OBC (Other Backward Classes). Around 3% reservation in government jobs, within the OBC quota, will be considered for them, subject to fulfilling legal stipulations in this regard,” Ms. Neog said.

The State government, she said, will also organise roadshows in major cities across India and abroad to promote Assam tea as a brand and showcase the rich socio-cultural heritage of tea garden communities. The roadshows are part of a “grand celebration” of 200 years of the tea industry in Assam.

Ms. Neog said the Assam Tea Industries Special Incentives Scheme, 2020, would be further strengthened to incentivise the production of orthodox tea and specialty tea.

“The increase in the production subsidy for orthodox and speciality tea from ₹7 to ₹10 per kg is already under process. However, celebrating the 200 years of Assam Tea, I am pleased to announce that for the current year of 2023-24 only, an enhanced production subsidy of ₹12 per kg will be extended,” she said.

The Finance Minister also proposed an extension of the tax holiday on agricultural income tax for the next three years. The emphasis would be on infrastructure development of tea garden labour lines, especially the development of roads, she said.

‘Mega drama’

The government has proposed to create a “mega drama” on Lachit Barphukan, the 17th century Ahom general who stopped the Mughals from conquering Assam, to take his saga to every nook and corner of the country.

In line with the ‘Janata Raja’ drama created for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Maharashtra, the drama will entail more than 500 artists for showcasing the Ahom general’s heroism, Ms. Neog said.

Free bicycles

The government also decided to provide free bicycles to all Class X students studying in government and provincialised secondary schools.

The Minister further said the government is committed to launching a State mission with the objective of making Assam child marriage-free by 2026. Child marriage is the reason behind the State’s high infant and maternal mortality rates, making the government launch a mass drive against the violators of the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, 2006, she said.

Provision has also been made in the Budget for organising border festivals during the 2023-24 fiscal to promote peaceful co-existence with Assam’s neighbours, Ms. Neog said. These festivals would be held in Byrnihat, Dudhnoi and Silchar — close to the disputed sites on the Assam-Meghalaya and Assam-Mizoram borders.