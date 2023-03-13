ADVERTISEMENT

Assam Board exam: General science question paper leaked, test cancelled

March 13, 2023 10:13 am | Updated 10:13 am IST

A police case was filed and the CID has been ordered to investigate the matter, Education Minister said.

PTI

Students and parents wait for outside a High Secondary School just before the exams, in Guwahati. File photo | Photo Credit: PTI

Guwahati The Assam Government on Monday, March 13, 2023, said the general science question paper of the Class 10 State board exam was leaked and the test has been cancelled.

A police case was filed and the CID has been ordered to investigate the matter, Education Minister Ranoj Pegu said.

"Last night, Secondary Education Board, Assam (SEBA) got some clue that today's paper (general science) has been leaked. Accordingly, the exam was cancelled. The next date will be announced in due course of time," Pegu told reporters here.

A detailed probe will reveal the source of the leak and the culprits behind it, he said.

"There is no question of involvement of teachers. The papers are kept at police stations and taken to examination centres only on the morning of the test day," Mr. Pegu added.

