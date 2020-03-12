Assam: BJP to contest against ally in Bodoland council polls

The BJP, believed to be torn between ally Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) and its rival United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL), has decided to go it alone in the upcoming Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) elections.

The elections to the 40-seat council are scheduled on April 4.

The BPF has three Ministers in the BJP-led Sarbananda Sonowal government in Assam. The BPF, led by Hagrama Mohilary, has also been ruling the BTC since 2003.

While the BPF is facing anti-incumbency, the UPPL is seen to have emerged as a strong alternative after the joining of Pramod Boro, former president of the influential All Bodo Students’ Union (ABSU). Mr. Boro was a signatory to the Peace Accord signed in January among the Centre, the Assam government and four factions of the National Democratic Front of Boroland.

“We have decided to contest the BTC polls on our own and not have a pre-poll alliance with BPF,” a senior BJP leader said. He said the decision followed a meeting between State BJP president Ranjeet Kumar Dass and party leaders of four districts under BTC on Wednesday.

Mr. Mohilary had a few days ago trashed speculation that his party and the BJP were drifting apart. He said the BPF would contest the council polls in alliance with the BJP and the Asom Gana Parishad, the third partner in the coalition government in Assam.

By Thursday, the BPF announced the names of 18 candidates and indicated it would field candidates for the remaining seats too.