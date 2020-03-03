Assam BJP MLA prescribes cow dung for COVID-19

A BJP legislator in Assam has claimed to have found in cow dung a cure for COVID-19 that has killed thousands in China, South Korea and elsewhere across the globe. Suman Haripriya, who represents the Hajo constituency, also says there are reasons to believe that ‘gomutra’ (cow urine) can be an antidote for cancer.

Discussion in House

“The government is researching on cow dung and cow urine. The smoke from burnt cow dung has the power to destroy viruses. I believe cow dung can help fight the deadly coronavirus too,” she told the 126-member Assembly during a discussion on cattle smuggling on Monday.

Ms. Haripriya, daughter of former Union Minister Bijoya Chakraborty, was a film-maker before joining politics.

“There are scientific reasons why cow dung and cow urine are used in Hindu rituals. Some hospitals in Gujarat treat their patients with Ayurvedic medicines. The patients there are kept alongside cows and given ‘Panchamrit’ prepared from cow urine and cow dung,” Ms. Haripriya said.

She batted for fighting cancer with an “alternative therapy” primarily using cow urine, claiming that she did a lot of research on the utilities of cows.

Health benefits

“People worshipped cows in the olden days because of health benefits. The basil plant is similarly worshipped because basil leaves have properties that can cure disorders such as diabetes,” the MLA said.

She also underlined the problems faced by the Assam police in keeping seized stolen cows due to lack of space.