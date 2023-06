June 12, 2023 04:46 pm | Updated 04:46 pm IST - Goalpara

BJP leader Jonali Nath was allegedly killed by unidentified persons and her body dumped on National Highway 17 in Assam’s Goalpara district on June 12, the police said.

Ms. Nath’s body was found on the National Highway in Salpara area under Krishnai police station limits of the district. The police, which sent her body to Goalpara Civil Hospital for autopsy, suspect that she was killed somewhere else and her body was later dumped.

