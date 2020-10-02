Assam BJP leader held in police recruitment scam

Diban Deka (green mask ) in Guwahati on Thursday.

Guwahati

02 October 2020

He surrendered at a police station

A Bharatiya Janata Party leader, who was allegedly involved in an Assam police recruitment scam, was sent to five-day police custody by a local court here on Thursday.

The police arrested Diban Deka after he surrendered at the Patacharkuchi police station, about 95 km northwest of Guwahati, in Bajali district on Wednesday night.

A police team brought him to Guwahati where the court of the chief judicial magistrate sent him to five-day police custody.

The State unit of the BJP also suspended him from the primary membership of the party.

Mr. Deka, who claims to have served the BJP for 24 years, was allegedly involved in the leaking of the question paper for a police sub-inspector job test that was scheduled for September 20. Hand-written copies of the leaked questions were used in a “written test” conducted for 50 candidates at a lodge in Guwahati on September 19.