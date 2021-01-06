Assam BJP lawmakers seek autonomous State

GUWAHATI

06 January 2021 19:05 IST

It has been a long-pending demand across three hill districts

A group of Bharatiya Janata Party lawmakers from Assam, including a Lok Sabha member, has submitted a memorandum to the Centre seeking the implementation of Article 244A for the creation of an autonomous State within Assam.

Implementation of Article 244A, which prescribes the formation of an autonomous State comprising certain tribal areas of Assam and creation of local legislature or Council of Ministers, has been a demand across three hill districts — Karbi Anglong, West Karbi Anglong and Dima Hasao — since the 1980s.

The districts are currently governed by two autonomous councils — Karbi Anglong and North Cachar hills.

Advertising

Advertising

“Five party MLAs and I have appealed to the Centre for the creation of an autonomous State for the Karbi Anglong region. This has been a demand since 1986 when the Karbi Anglong-North Cachar Hills Autonomous State Demand Committee started a movement,” said BJP parliamentarian Horen Sing Bey, who represents the Autonomous Districts constituency.

The five BJP legislators are Bir Bhadra Hagjer (Haflong Assembly constituency), Numal Momin (Bokajan), Joy Ram Engleng (Howraghat), Sum Ronghang (Diphu) and Mansing Rongpi (Baithalangso).

Mr. Bey hoped the Centre under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi would “listen to the voices of the tribal people” and help implement Article 244A.

The team of tribal BJP lawmakers along with Tuliram Ronghang, Chief Executive Member of the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council, had submitted the memorandum to Union Home Minister Amit Shah when he visited Assam on December 26.

The team expects to meet Mr. Shah and Mr. Modi in New Delhi in January.