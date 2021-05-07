Assam BJP dissolves minority cell post polls

GUWAHATI

Move comes after all its candidates lost

The Assam unit of the BJP has dissolved its minority cell after none of its nine Muslim candidates managed to win a seat in the recently concluded Assembly election.

60 of 126 seats won

The BJP had won 60 of 126 seats in the State. Its two regional allies bagged 15.

“The Sankhyaloghu Morcha [minority cell] and all its units have been dissolved,” said the party’s state general-secretary, Rajdeep Roy, on Wednesday.

Among the losers in the Muslim-dominated seats was Deputy Speaker Aminul Haque Laskar, who had won the Sonai seat in Barak Valley in 2016. He lost the seat to Karim Uddin Barbhuiya of All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) by 19,654 votes.

Assam has 34 Assembly constituencies where Muslims are the largest chunk of voters.

Of the 31 Musim candidates who won from these seats, 16 were fielded by Congress and 15 by its ally AIUDF. Congress won a total of 29 seats and AIUDF 16.