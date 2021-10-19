Assam BJP chief offers ‘tripling’ tip to counter fuel price rise

Bhabesh Kalita also says price of edible oil will fall after harvesting of mustard in the State

Assam BJP unit president Bhabesh Kalita has reportedly said the State government will consider allowing three persons to ride a two-wheeler after petrol prices touch ₹200.

He also predicted the price of edible oil, now about ₹250 to a litre, will fall after the harvesting of mustard in the State.

A former Minister appointed State chief in June, Mr. Kalita said fuel price rise was inevitable because of an increase in crude oil prices in the international market. However, during an event in northern Assam’s Tamulpur on October 18, he advised people to avoid using luxury cars to save fuel and use two-wheelers to commute.

“I suggest tripling on two-wheelers when petrol sells at ₹200 a litre. When that happens, we can take the Government’s permission to allow three people on one motorcycle or even manufacture two-wheelers with three seats,” Mr. Kalita said.

Petrol and diesel prices stood at ₹101.97 and ₹94.43 in Assam on Tuesday.

The Congress ridiculed Mr. Kalita’s ‘insensitivity’ to the difficulties being faced by the people because of the domino effect of the fuel prices on essential goods.

“Whether he meant to be funny or was serious, his comment conveys the deep disrespect the BJP has to the issues being faced by the common people,” Bobbeeta Sharma, State unit media department chairperson said, reminding Mr. Kalita of the protests the BJP had staged in 2013 when the prices were much cheaper.

The Assam BJP president also said he was hopeful of mustard oil becoming cheaper. “It is a matter of time.”

Demand for slashing of VAT

In Meghalaya, several organisations have demanded the slashing of the value-added tax (VAT) and other levies on fuel to bring down the prices of petrol and diesel.

While the Hynniewtrep Youth Council demanded a 50% VAT cut, the Meghalaya Taxi Association has sought relief for commercial vehicle operators as an alternative measure.