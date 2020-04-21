Assam begins releasing ‘foreigners’

The Border wing of the Assam police has begun releasing the “declared foreigners” (DFs) who completed two years to decongest six detention centres. The Gauhati High Court had on April 15 set the Border wing a seven-day deadline for the conditional release of DFs according to the order of the Supreme Court on April 13.

The deadline ended Tuesday, but the officials said the process may take some more time.

Border police officials declined to say how many DFs have been released but insisted they would be reaching their homes soon. Officials at the six detention centres – Dibrugarh, Goalpara, Jorhat, Kokrajhar, Silchar and Tezpur – said at least 80 of the 802 detainees have been released so far. “We shall be submitting the information to the HC,” Special DGP (Border) Mukesh Agrawal told The Hindu.