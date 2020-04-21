Assam begins releasing ‘foreigners’

The Border wing of the Assam police has begun releasing the “declared foreigners” (DFs) who completed two years to decongest six detention centres. The Gauhati High Court had on April 15 set the Border wing a seven-day deadline for the conditional release of DFs according to the order of the Supreme Court on April 13.
The deadline ended Tuesday, but the officials said the process may take some more time.
Border police officials declined to say how many DFs have been released but insisted they would be reaching their homes soon. Officials at the six detention centres – Dibrugarh, Goalpara, Jorhat, Kokrajhar, Silchar and Tezpur – said at least 80 of the 802 detainees have been released so far. “We shall be submitting the information to the HC,” Special DGP (Border) Mukesh Agrawal told The Hindu.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.