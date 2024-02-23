ADVERTISEMENT

Assam Assembly: Two opposition MLAs suspended during discussion on Education Department

February 23, 2024 01:02 pm | Updated 01:20 pm IST - Guwahati

The Speaker allowed both Mr. Ahmed and Mr. Hussain to attend the House as soon as the Calling Attention was over within 10 minutes

PTI

Image used for representative purpose only. | Photo Credit: PTI

Two opposition MLAs of Assam Assembly were briefly suspended on February 23 as they did not listen to the Speaker's ruling and continued to raise issues regarding anomalies in the Education Department.

Congress Baghbor MLA Sherman Ali Ahmed, who was suspended during Calling Attention highlighted "severe irregularities" in the recently held school evaluation system 'Gunotsav'.

Referring to a newspaper report, he slammed the government and said that a chowkidar impersonated as a school teacher at Mandia in Barpeta district.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Education Minister Ranoj Pegu replied to Mr. Ahmed's queries, but the opposition member was not happy with the explanation.

After Mr. Pegu's reply, Mr. Ahmed continued to criticise the Education Department and asked for accountability.

However, Speaker Biswajit Daimary repeatedly asked the opposition member to sit down as the Minister already replied and there is no provision of supplementary questioning in Calling Attention.

When Mr. Ahmed did not obey the ruling and continued to raise objections to the Minister's reply, Mr. Daimary suspended the member.

AIUDF MLA Ashraful Hussain protested the Speaker's order and asked why Mr. Ahmed has been suspended while he was raising a "very important" issue affecting the education system of the State.

"Who are you to argue with me? You are also suspended," Mr. Daimary said.

House Marshals came towards the seats of the two suspended MLAs who were escorted out of the hall.

The Speaker allowed both Mr. Ahmed and Mr. Hussain to attend the House as soon as the Calling Attention was over within 10 minutes.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US