Assam, Arunachal to form panels for resolving border disputes

GUWAHATI

Arunachal Pradesh and Assam have decided to form district–level committees for resolving boundary disputes.

The model adopted at a meeting between Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and his Arunachal Pradesh counterpart Pema Khandu in Guwahati on Wednesday was similar to the one Assam and Meghalaya had pursued to partially resolve their disputes.

The committees involving stakeholders will be formed in the border districts.

“The committees will undertake joint surveys in the disputed areas to find a tangible solution in a time–bound manner,” Mr. Sarma said after the meeting.

The solution would be based on historical perspective, ethnicity, contiguity, people’s will and administrative convenience of both the States, he said.

Mr. Khandu said the terms of reference of the committees were finalised at the ‘fruitful’ meeting.

“The positive enthusiasm for resolution on both sides is very encouraging,” he said.

The two States have about 1,200 disputed spots along their 804–km boundary. The disputes date back to the creation of Arunachal Pradesh in 1972.