Assam approves ‘highest’ monthly pension for people jailed during Emergency 

April 20, 2023 04:39 pm | Updated 04:40 pm IST - GUWAHATI

The Assam Government has decided to give a monthly pension of ₹15,000 to 301 people of the State who were jailed during the Emergency in the 1970s.

The decision was taken at a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma late Wednesday evening.

“Our government considers the 301 people jailed during the dark days of Emergency as ‘ loktantra senani’ [soldiers of democracy]. The pension would be a recognition of their contribution to the country’s democracy and their sacrifices,” Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Ashok Singhal said after the Cabinet meeting.

“Each of them will receive ₹15,000 per month. If a person is no more, his wife will get the amount, and if both of them have died, their unmarried daughter will get this sum,” he said.

The State would spend ₹45.15 lakh per month and ₹5.418 crore annually on the pensions for the “soldiers of democracy”, Mr. Singhal said.

He said many States in India were providing pensions to people jailed during the Emergency but the amount fixed by Assam would be the highest.

“We can never forget the dark days of Emergency. There was a systematic destruction of every institution and blatant misuse of agencies. This decision of the Assam Cabinet is a mark of gratitude to the brave soldiers of democracy who risked everything to uphold the Constitution,” the Chief Minister tweeted on Thursday.

Emergency was imposed by former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi for 21 months from 1975 to 1977. It was declared by President Fakhruddin Ahmed, who was from Assam.

Devakanta Barua, the Congress president then and an Indira Gandhi loyalist, was also from Assam.

The Assam unit of Congress called the “Emergency pension” a political stunt.

“If the pension is in recognition of their contribution to democracy, journalists, stand-up comedians, activists, and Congress and opposition leaders jailed for fighting for democratic rights and free speech under the present government at the Centre and in Assam should be given pension,” Assam Congress vice-president Bobbeeta Sharma said.

“And why not give pension to the surrendered revolutionaries of Assam too for coming back to mainstream and joining the democratic process?” she added.

Among the other decisions taken by the Cabinet was the signing of an agreement in presence of Home Minister Amit Shah to end a decades-old border dispute with Arunachal Pradesh. Assam and Arunachal Pradesh have 1,200 points of dispute along their 804.1-km border.