ADVERTISEMENT

Assam approves grant for Durga Puja pandals

October 18, 2023 12:47 pm | Updated 12:47 pm IST - GUWAHATI

In September, opposition parties had slammed the BJP-led government for taxing the festival

The Hindu Bureau

An artist applies the final touches to an idol of goddess Durga, at a workshop ahead of the Durga puja festival, in Tezpur. | Photo Credit: ANI

GUWAHATI

The Assam Cabinet headed by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on October 17 approved a grant-in-aid of ₹10,000 for each of 6,953 Durga Puja pandals across the State.

This is seen as a step to dissuade puja committees from forcing people to donate for the festivities.

“The State government is against the ‘Chanda’ (donation) culture. I appeal to the Durga Puja committees not to raise funds from the public forcibly,” Mr. Sarma said a day ago.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The grant for Durga Puja pandals is reminiscent of the ₹2.5 lakhs annual grant the BJP-led government in Assam had come up with for namghars or neighbourhood prayer halls and ₹10 lakhs each for 1,008 religious places of historical importance, including temples, mosques, and churches, ahead of the 2021 Assembly elections.

The largesse for the puja pandals came less than a month after the Trinamool Congress slammed the State government for imposing ₹300 per committee for organising Durga Puja and ₹100 per immersion of the idol.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Assam

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US