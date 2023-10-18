HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Assam approves grant for Durga Puja pandals

In September, opposition parties had slammed the BJP-led government for taxing the festival

October 18, 2023 12:47 pm | Updated 12:47 pm IST - GUWAHATI

The Hindu Bureau
An artist applies the final touches to an idol of goddess Durga, at a workshop ahead of the Durga puja festival, in Tezpur.

An artist applies the final touches to an idol of goddess Durga, at a workshop ahead of the Durga puja festival, in Tezpur. | Photo Credit: ANI

GUWAHATI

The Assam Cabinet headed by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on October 17 approved a grant-in-aid of ₹10,000 for each of 6,953 Durga Puja pandals across the State.

This is seen as a step to dissuade puja committees from forcing people to donate for the festivities.

“The State government is against the ‘Chanda’ (donation) culture. I appeal to the Durga Puja committees not to raise funds from the public forcibly,” Mr. Sarma said a day ago.

The grant for Durga Puja pandals is reminiscent of the ₹2.5 lakhs annual grant the BJP-led government in Assam had come up with for namghars or neighbourhood prayer halls and ₹10 lakhs each for 1,008 religious places of historical importance, including temples, mosques, and churches, ahead of the 2021 Assembly elections.

The largesse for the puja pandals came less than a month after the Trinamool Congress slammed the State government for imposing ₹300 per committee for organising Durga Puja and ₹100 per immersion of the idol.

Related Topics

Assam

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.