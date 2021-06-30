Assam approves compulsory leave for policemen

It enables the personnel spend time with their family members

The Assam Cabinet on Wednesday approved a month’s compulsory leave every year for the personnel of the armed battalions of the Assam police to enable them spend time with their families.

The benefit applies to the personnel from the rank of constable to SI. Those staying with families in the quarters will be given 10 days’ leave every year, a government spokesperson said.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had a few days ago said the personnel of the Assam police battalions get little time to spend with their families.

“They get extraordinary leave that they usually do not avail of for encashing after retirement. But we have decided to give them a month’s holiday annually to be with their families,” he had said.

The Cabinet also approved increasing the commission of fair price shops and cooperative societies for transportation of commodities from ₹100.10 to ₹143 per quintal.

“A decision has been taken for giving transportation contracts for carrying commodities from the FCI warehouses to the cooperative societies,” the spokesperson said, adding that 860 such societies will receive a fixed ₹5 lakh per year each for using warehouses and other services.

Another decision was to give Cabinet rank to BJP MLA Padma Hazarika who heads a committee for utilising 77,000 bighas in northern Assam’s Sipajhar for agricultural purposes. The land was freed from encroachers a few weeks ago.