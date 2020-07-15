Assam anti-CAA activist gets bail

GUWAHATI

15 July 2020 23:56 IST

Bittu Sonowal is a member of Akhil Gogoi-led rights group

A special court of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday granted bail to Bittu Sonowal, a member of anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act activist Akhil Gogoi’s group.

Mr. Gogoi, the chief advisor of Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti (KMSS), could not be produced before the special court as he was undergoing treatment for COVID-19 at the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital. The date of his production has been rescheduled to August 5.

Virus outbreak in jail

The KMSS leader was among 55 inmates of the Guwahati Central Jail who had tested positive a week ago. Among them was Mr. Sonowal, leader of the organisation’s student wing. He was, however, granted bail by the NIA court.

Advertising

Advertising

Mr. Sonowal is expected to walk out after completing his treatment for COVID-19. The legal counsel of the KMSS leaders said Mr. Sonowal was released with a bail bond of ₹30,000 and a surety.

The bail order hearing of another jailed KMSS leader, Dhaijja Konwar, is scheduled on July 17. He had tested COVID-19 positive too.

Manas Konwar, the fourth member of Mr. Gogoi’s group was released from jail on July 13. He had escaped infection.