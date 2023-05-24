Assam, Meghalaya CMs start talks to resolve border disputes in six remaining sectors 

May 24, 2023 01:47 pm | Updated 02:41 pm IST - Guwahati

The Chief Ministers of Assam and Meghalaya on May 24 initiated the second phase of talks to resolve disputes in the six remaining sectors along the 884.9 km border boundary between the two States.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and his Meghalaya counterpart Conrad K. Sangma signed an agreement on March 29, 2022, in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah to formally end disputes in six other sectors along the border.

The six sectors where disputes remain are Langpih, Borduar, Nongwah-Mawtamur, Desh Doomreah, Block 1 & Block II, and Psiar-Khanduli.

Dr. Sarma said the regional committees of both States would start visiting the six disputed sectors and submit their reports by July-end after which a Chief Minister-level review meeting will be held.

“In the last part of June, the Chief Ministers of both the States will visit Karbi Anglong (Assam), where unrest is going on, as a confidence-building measure. We will work with the spirit of long-existing friendship between Meghalaya and Assam to resolve the area of differences,” he said after the meeting in Guwahati.

“We will be able to resolve the remaining areas of difference through the process of discussion, mutual trust, and confidence,” he added.

Mr. Sangma said the two governments have asked their respective regional committees to go on a fact-finding mission by replicating the process employed for the first phase of talks.

“We will consult with the stakeholders and we hope to get the reports soon. Some areas may take time and some will be faster,” he said, asserting his government’s commitment to resolving the dispute amicably.

Mr. Sangma’s team at the meeting included Deputy Chief Ministers Prestone Tynsong and Sniawbhalang Dhar, Minister Comingone Ymbone and senior government officials. Dr. Sarma’s team comprised Ministers Atul Bora, Chandra Mohan Patowar, and Pijush Hazarika besides senior government officials.