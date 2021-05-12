Assam adopts odd-even vehicle formula

GUWAHATI

12 May 2021 22:49 IST

Govt. tells security forces to be ‘ruthless’ against violators

The Assam government has added the odd-even vehicle formula to its stricter partial lockdown for 15 days from Thursday, while allowing security forces to be “ruthless” if people are found crowding, and violating guidelines to stay indoors for 15 hours a day.

Assam Chief Secretary Jishnu Barua said all government and private offices, religious places and weekly markets in urban and semi-urban areas of the State will remain shut for 15 days from May 13 in view of the rising COVID-19 cases.

To ensure fewer people on the roads, the government has decided to allow vehicles with even and odd registration numbers to ply on alternate days.

Advertising

Advertising

“All vehicles other than government vehicles will be allowed to ply in accordance with an odd-even formula between 5 a.m. and 2 p.m.,” a notification from the Assam State Disaster Management Authority said.