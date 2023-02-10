HamberMenu
Assam activist moves NHRC seeking loan waivers for small traders, common people

He felt that like big corporate houses and farmers, they also constitute an important vertical of the country’s economy

February 10, 2023 01:05 am | Updated 01:05 am IST - GUWAHATI

The Hindu Bureau
File.

GUWAHATI

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Thursday registered a case on the basis of a complaint lodged by an Assam-based activist, seeking a loan waiver for small traders and the common people.

Monojit Singha, a member of an international civil rights organisation, said small traders and the general public deserve loan waivers like big corporate houses and farmers, as they constitute an important vertical of the country’s economy.

“Small businessmen and the general public have not committed any crime and should also be given loan waivers like other sections of society,” he argued.

He also sought an economic package for the survival of small traders and the common people who are hounded by financial institutions, for missing repayment deadlines.

