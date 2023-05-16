ADVERTISEMENT

Assam: 5th deputy commissioners' conference begins

May 16, 2023 05:55 am | Updated 04:05 am IST - New Delhi

PTI

A three-day deputy commissioners' conference of all 31 districts of Assam began on Monday in Tinsukia and Dibrugarh, with discussions over various schemes and projects.

"Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is scheduled to attend the conference on Tuesday to discuss various issues related to public service. He is likely to spend the night in Tinsukia and be present on the closing day, too," a senior official said.

He said in the 5th Deputy Commissioners' Conference, the DCs are divided into five groups.

Throughout the conference, a comprehensive review of district-wise development works will be conducted, encompassing various flagship schemes and other projects, the official told PTI.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

"On the first day, group meetings are taking place at five different venues in Dibrugarh and Tinsukia districts," he said.

"The review is being done by five different teams, comprising six members each. Every team includes one cabinet minister, one additional chief secretary and four other senior officials," he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Assam

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US