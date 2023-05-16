HamberMenu
Assam: 5th deputy commissioners' conference begins

May 16, 2023

PTI

A three-day deputy commissioners' conference of all 31 districts of Assam began on Monday in Tinsukia and Dibrugarh, with discussions over various schemes and projects.

"Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is scheduled to attend the conference on Tuesday to discuss various issues related to public service. He is likely to spend the night in Tinsukia and be present on the closing day, too," a senior official said.

He said in the 5th Deputy Commissioners' Conference, the DCs are divided into five groups.

Throughout the conference, a comprehensive review of district-wise development works will be conducted, encompassing various flagship schemes and other projects, the official told PTI.

"On the first day, group meetings are taking place at five different venues in Dibrugarh and Tinsukia districts," he said.

"The review is being done by five different teams, comprising six members each. Every team includes one cabinet minister, one additional chief secretary and four other senior officials," he added.

