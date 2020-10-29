Assam: 5 arrested in JEE proxy candidate case

The police at Azara on the western edge of Guwahati on Wednesday arrested five people, including a doctor, in connection with a case against a Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mains topper who scored 99.8% by using a proxy for the test held on September 5.
One Mitradev Sharma had filed a First Information Report at the Azara Police Station against the topper on October 23 after a leaked phone call recording indicated he had used unfair means to become the topper. The candidate was heard saying that the invigilator of the examination centre near the airport at Borjhar had helped him get out soon after signing and writing his roll number on the answer sheet, which was later filled up by his proxy somewhere else.
“We have sealed the examination centre and have contacted the National Testing Agency for data pertaining to the JEE Mains exam,” Guwahati’s Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) S.L. Baruah said.
According to the police, the complainant had accused the candidate’s parents — both doctors — of paying ₹15-20 lakh to a private coaching institute in the city to help him with the test.
