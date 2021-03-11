Other States

Assam: 281 candidates file papers for first phase

Altogether 281 candidates have filed their nominations for 47 Assembly seats in Assam going to polls in the first phase on March 27, a release issued by the CEO's office said on Wednesday.

The last date of submission of nominations for the first phase was Tuesday.

Among prominent candidates who filed nominations were Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal from Majuli, sitting BJP MLAs Angoorlata Deka from Batadroba, Ashok Singhal from Dhekiajuli, Mrinal Saikia from Khumtai and Padma Hazarika from Sootea, besides former Ministers Ajanta Neog from Golaghat and Bismita Gogoi from Khumtai, the State’s Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) said in the release.

Other candidates who filed their nominations include Speaker Hitendra Nath Goswami from Jorhat on BJP ticket, AGP Ministers Atul Bora from Bokakhat and Keshab Mahanta from Kaliabor, BJP Ministers Ranjit Dutta from Behali, Naba Kumar Doley from Jonai and Sanjoy Kishan from Tinsukia, and Nazir Hussain of the party from Rupohihat.

Assam Pradesh Congress Committee president Ripun Bora filed his nomination from Gohpur, Congress Legislature Party leader Debabrata Saikia from Nazira and AICC secretary Bhupen Borah from Bihpuria.

Among others who filed their nominations were former Ministers Bharat Narah from Naoboicha, Pranatee Phukan from Naharkatiya and Rakibul Hussain from Samaguri, besides sitting MLAs Rupjyoti Kurmi from Mariani, Rana Goswami from Jorhat, Roselina Tirkey from Sarupathar.

Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) chief Lurinjyoti Gogoi filed his nominations from both Duliajan and Naharkatiya constituencies while the party’s general secretary Jagadish Bhuyan filed his nomination from Sadiya.

Jailed Raijor Dal leader Akhil Gogoi will also contest in the first phase from Mariani and Sibsagar seats as an Independent candidate, as the party is yet to be recognised by the Election Commission.

Former AGP Minister Brindaban Goswami has filed his nomination as an Independent candidate from Tezpur.

Scrutiny will be held on March 10 and the last date of withdrawal is March 12.

