Assailants in the Umesh Pal murder case are still absconding

March 25, 2023 10:09 pm | Updated 10:09 pm IST - Lucknow

Even a month after the sensational killing of Umesh Pal, a prime witness in the 2005 murder of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MLA Raju Pal, the five main accused remain untraceable, with Uttar Pradesh Police forced to announce a cash reward of ₹5 lakh on each of them for information leading to their arrest.

It’s believed that on the day following the killing, some the shooters may have sneaked into neighbouring Nepal, which shares an open border with India, making it difficult to apprehend them.

The State Police and Special Task Force (STF), which constituted dozens of teams to nab the accused, is said to have approached Nepal-based businessman Qayyum Ansari, apprehending that the fugitives were taking shelter, but in vain. The issue has hugely embarrassed the U.P. Police, which contacted Central intelligence agencies with ground assets in Nepal for help in finding the accused.

In the gruesome case, which led to allegations and counter-allegations between the State Government and Opposition parties, the complaint was lodged by Umesh Pal’s wife Jaya Pal. A case was registered at the Dhoomanganj Police Station in Prayagraj against the criminal turned former MP Atique Ahmed, his brother Ashraf, his wife Shaista Parveen, their two sons, and nine others.

Over the course of the investigation, it come to light that the former MP’s son Asad and four other accused — Gulam, Guddu, Arman and Sabir — were allegedly the main shooters.

The incident, which occurred on February 24 during the Budget session, led to chaotic scenes. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said in the State Assembly that his government would “reduce the criminal elements to dust” (“ Mafiaon ko mitti me mila denge”), and alleged that the Samajwadi Party (SP) had nurtured them in its regime.

The U.P. Police killed the alleged car driver, Arbaaz in an “encounter” at the Nehru Park forest in Prayagraj. Vijay Chaudhary alias Usman, a shooter who allegedly fired first at Umesh Pal, was arrested within the first 15 days, as were six persons, including Sadaqat, who was accused of hatching the conspiracy, and two of Atique Ahmed’s domestic servants.Ten illegal weapons and more than ₹74 lakh in cash were recovered following their interrogation.

Later, the State Police increased the reward from ₹2.5 lakh to ₹5 lakh for information leading to the detention of the five key accused (Asad, Gulam, Guddu, Arman and Sabir).

Several teams of the U.P. Police and STF raided various places in States like Bihar, Delhi and Rajasthan to nab the five accused but have since shifted their focus to Nepal. It is believed the attackers had designed a foolproof plan to escape after the crime and few of them have sneaked into the Himalayan Kingdom within a day or two of the incidents.

As U.P. police are not legally permitted to carry any activities across the border, it is taking help from India’s intelligence agencies.