Aspirants urge U.P. govt. for constable job notification

Photo Credit: Rajeev Bhatt

In an embarrassment to the Uttar Pradesh government, a hashtag demanding the release of the notification for State police constables vacancy created a storm on social media on Saturday by topping the trending list of social networking site Twitter with over a million tweets as the expected notification had not been released yet. Since morning, numerous Twitter users claiming to be aspirants for constable posts resorted to the online protest against the authorities demanding the earliest release of recruitment notice. The protest continued to build a big commotion on social media by remaining within the top five trending hashtags in the country for hours.

Many users also demanded an age relaxation and argued that as vacancies were not regular for the last four years, they might lose the chance to appear during the recruitment process. On January 7, 2022, the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) sought quotations from agencies and companies for recruitment-related activities for 26,382 posts of constables in the U.P. government. It was expected that the written examination would be conducted by December, but as the Board failed to release the notification by October-end, many aspirants were dissatisfied. After the outrage, a social media hashtag supporting the U.P. government with a claim that since the Yogi government came to power in 2017, more than 1.5 lakh posts had been filed in the police force also surfaced.

Amid the allegations and counter allegations, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)‘s own Lok Sabha member from Pilibhit Varun Gandhi raised his voice in favour of those demanding the release of the notification. The three-term parliamentarian said that candidates had been waiting for the last four years for the recruitment to start and added that if they came on the road, they would be accused of being a ‘rowdy’ lot. “Lakhs of students waiting for the UP Police recruitment for four years are over-aged. They have neither got jobs nor hope. Aspirants are constantly raising their voice on social media but no one is listening. When these same students come on the road, they will be accused of being ‘rowdy’ Is this not injustice?” Mr. Gandhi tweeted in Hindi.