Asom Gana Parishad to file plea in Supreme Court for revocation of Citizenship Act

Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) , an ally of the ruling BJP, said on Sunday that it would file a petition in the Supreme Court seeking revocation of the amended Citizenship Act, party leader Kumar Deepak Das said.
He asserted that the AGP respected the sentiments of common people, who were wary that the law might threaten their identity and existence.
“We will take the legal route to seek revocation of the amended Act as the indigenous people of Assam are apprehensive that their identity, language might come under threat,” Mr. Das, a former Rajya Sabha MP, told PTI.
Sources said a delegation of the AGP, led by Mr. Das, would leave for Delhi in the evening to file the plea in the apex court.
