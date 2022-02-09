Asked to wear helmets, policemen thrash Assam journalist

Special DGP directs all personnel to follow road safety norms

The Assam police have “reserve closed” two policemen for thrashing a scribe who had questioned them for not wearing helmets while riding a motorcycle in western Assam’s Chirang district on February 7.The force has also directed all personnel to follow road safety norms while on duty.

Jayanta Debnath, a 47-year-old local reporter was hospitalised after the two motorcycle-borne policemen beat him up. The incident happened in Basugaon, about 200 km west of Guwahati.He said the police personnel pounced on him after he asked them why they were not wearing helmets. “Civilians are fined for not wearing helmets. So, I asked why they were not wearing one. They assaulted me after hurling abuses,” he said.

Assam’s Special Director-General of Police G.P. Singh said the district’s Superintendent of Police had been directed to take appropriate action against the erring policemen. He expressed regret over the incident.“All Assam police personnel are being directed to follow road safety norms while on duty or otherwise,” he tweeted.

It is mandatory for both the rider and the pillion rider to wear helmets. Wearing seat belts is also a must for the front row occupants of a car in many urban areas.The traffic police collect heavy fines from violators every month. But most police personnel — on two wheelers or in patrol cars — invariably do not follow the traffic rules themselves.